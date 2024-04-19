Friday, April 19, 2024
Minster vows to start conservation projects at world heritage sites of Sindh

Our Staff Reporter
April 19, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Thursday, said that government will start work on projects for conservation of archeological sites of Makli Necropolis, Mohan Jo Daro and Bhanbhor soon in collaboration with United Nation’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Underwater heritage exploration project of Bhanbhor will also be executed at the earliest with the support of UNESCO, he said during a meeting with a UNESCO delegation comprised of Italian archaeologists Dr. Cristina and Jawad, said a state­ment issued here. The minster discussed with the delegation project of expeditious conservation of the historical tombs of Makli Necropolis, Mohan Jo Daro and Bhanbhor, which have been declared world heritage sites. Zulfikar Shah said that ser­vices of renowned archeological experts from all over the world will be acquired for protection of the cultural heritage of Sindh, adding that all the heritage sites of historical and archeological im­portance will be promoted around the world ac­cording to the vision of Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. 

Dr. Christina, at the occasion, said that ancient and historical heritage of Sindh due to its civi­lization, culture and equality has drawn atten­tion of the entire world while Makli tombs also possessed special importance like other world heritage sites. Dr. Christina further said that the absence of any kind of weapons at archeological sites of Sindh is a testament to prevalence of a pacifist society in ancient Indus valley civiliza­tion, which we do not observe in other ancient cultures or civilizations.

