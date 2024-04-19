Friday, April 19, 2024
Naan Bais continue strike over Roti pricing

Our Staff Reporter
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Scores of tandoor owners in various areas of the city observed a shutter-down strike on Thursday against the Punjab government’s directive to reduce the price of roti and naan. The strike, organized by the All Pakistan Naan Bai Association (APNBA), saw widespread participation, with plans to continue the strike on Friday. Tandoor owners refused to sell roti at Rs 16 and naan at Rs 20, denouncing the arrest of their elected representatives by Rawalpindi police on the government’s orders.

APNBA General Secretary Khursheed Qureshi stated that the strike was in response to the government’s unilateral decision to impose new price regulations without consulting stakeholders. He emphasized that the production cost of roti exceeds Rs 18, making it unsustainable to sell at Rs 16. Despite warnings from the district administration, tandoors remained closed in many areas throughout the day.

Meanwhile, PML-N MPs, including Zia Ullah Shah and Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, conducted inspections at tandoors on Adiala Road to ensure compliance with government-mandated prices. Several tandoors were sealed for violating the prescribed rates, as authorities assert the implementation of the new price list within the district in the coming days.

Our Staff Reporter

