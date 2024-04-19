Friday, April 19, 2024
No damage to Iranian nuclear sites after Israeli airstrikes, says UN nuclear watchdog

Web Desk
12:50 PM | April 19, 2024
There is no damage to Iranian nuclear sites after overnight Israeli airstrikes, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Friday.

“IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to #Iran’s nuclear sites,” the agency said on X.

Director-General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts, it added.

The agency said they are monitoring the situation very closely.

Israel carried out a strike inside Iran, according to US and Iranian media, but none of the reports identified the targets.

The strike came in response to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.

Anonymous US officials told CBS News and ABC News that Israel used ballistic missiles to hit Iran.

Iran's official state TV confirmed "massive explosions" in the central Isfahan province but noted that no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted. The semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that three drones were destroyed in the sky above Isfahan province.

Minister reviews naan, roti prices

The Israeli military has not commented on the reported attack yet but said a security meeting is currently underway at Israel's Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies – the US, France, and the UK.

Israel has not formally taken responsibility for the strike but has carried out attacks on Iranian targets across Syria in recent months. The US has denied having any role.

Israel had vowed to retaliate for the Iranian reprisal.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

