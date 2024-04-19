Opposition objects to oath-taking of MNAs amid lawlessness

Opposition in National Assembly raised objections to the oath-taking ceremony of new members of National Assembly (MNAs) in a tumultuous session on Friday.

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the session which commenced 40 minutes late than the scheduled time and two MNAs-elect took oath.

Addressing the session, opposition leader Omar Ayub emphasised that the country was facing constitutional and legal crisis, and it was imperative for speaker to abide by constitution and law.

The opposition leader condemned what he described as a blatant violation of constitutional principles, demanding immediate discussions on pressing issues such as soaring inflation.

He argued that since MNAs pledge to abide by the constitution and laws upon taking their oath, it was imperative to address the state's crises within the framework of constitutional governance.

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader, further drew attention to a recent tragic incident involving the death of a young man after being hit by a government vehicle.