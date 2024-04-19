Pakistan, Turkiye to expand defence ties

ISLAMABAD - General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), discussion encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defence, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability. Both sides acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defense collaboration further.

COAS underscored the imperative of advancing existing military cooperation between their armed forces.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as the Pakistan Army’s role in combating terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army paid respects at Yadgar-e- Shuhada by laying a floral wreath. A wellpresented contingent of the Pakistan Army rendered a guard of honor to the esteemed visitor.

Also, General Metin Gürak called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. During the meeting, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties. The dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary. Meanwhile, General Metin Gürak called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad today. Both the dignitaries discussed various areas of shared interest, aimed at bolstering professional cooperation in the realm of modern warfare technologies and training. General Metin Gürak acknowledged the progress made by Pakistan Air Force in developing a robust indigenous aviation industry. The visiting dignitary expressed his desire to consolidate the existing mutual industrial collaboration with NASTP. The dignitary also visited various installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters.