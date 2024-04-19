Pakistani student joins Chinese champions in singing ‘One Heart, One Dream’

BEIJING - A heartwarming moment unfolded as Pakistani student Azeem, along with 11 other Asian international students, joined forces with 2 well-known singers and 8 Chinese Winter Olympic champions, world champions, and national champions to sing the original song of the 9th Asian Winter Games, ‘One Heart, One Dream’. It was held on the occasion of the 300-day countdown to the eagerly anticipated 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025, held at Harbin Grand Theater, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday. Azeem sings the original song of the 9th Asian Winter Games, ‘One Heart, One Dream’, with 2 singers and 8 Chinese champions at Harbin Grand Theater. The song is a powerful expression and beautiful melody, with heartfelt lyrics that embody the unity and friendship among the people of Asia, as well as the determination and perseverance of athletes pursuing their dreams. Under the interpretation of Azeem and the international students, the song becomes even more moving and deeply touching. Azeem, who is pursuing his master’s degree at Heilongjiang University in Harbin, was invited to participate in the countdown ceremony as a representative of Pakistani youth. His participation not only showcased the strong ties between Pakistan and China but also demonstrated the inclusive nature of the Asian Winter Games. After the performance, Azeem expressed his excitement and honour, saying, “It is a great honour and pride to be a part of this event.