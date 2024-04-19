Friday, April 19, 2024
PFF postpones National Women's Football Championship 2024
Web Sports Desk
5:27 PM | April 19, 2024
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the postponement of the National Women's Football Championship 2024, originally scheduled to commence on May 5th, 2024 in Karachi.

According to the Press Release issued by PFF, this decision comes in response to feedback from representatives of various clubs, who expressed concerns regarding potential clashes between the championship schedule and the academic commitments of their players.

In light of these considerations, the PFF has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the event. However, the revised schedule for the National Women's Football Championship 2024 will be announced in due course, following further consultation with club representatives and careful consideration of all relevant factors, the statement stated.

