Friday, April 19, 2024
PM calls UAE president, admires Emirati leadership's response to recent Dubai rains

PM calls UAE president, admires Emirati leadership's response to recent Dubai rains
Web Desk
8:55 PM | April 19, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

According to a news release from the PM Office, the prime minister's call primarily focussed on expressing his admiration for the UAE leadership's strong determination and exceptional efficiency in addressing the challenges arising from recent rains in the country.

Shehbaz praised the UAE president for once again demonstrating outstanding leadership qualities and a firm commitment to ensuring the welfare of the Emirati people.

PM Shehbaz mentioned that Pakistan had also experienced heavy rains in recent days, resulting in the loss of many lives. He emphasised the need for collective action to tackle the challenge of climate change and suggested that both countries strengthen their collaboration in this field.

The UAE president appreciated the prime minister's good wishes and reciprocated warm sentiments for the people affected by rains and flooding in Pakistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across various areas.

