President, PM condemn suicide blast, firing in Karachi

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned suicide blast and firing in Landhi, Karachi.

In his statement, the President commended police's timely action against the terrorists. He said the timely action of police prevented major casualties.

He expressed the firm commitment to collectively wipe out the terrorists.

The Prime Minister, in his statement, prayed for early recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible medical facilities.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government will foil all nefarious designs to disrupt law and order situation.