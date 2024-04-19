PTCL Group posts double digit revenue growth of 14pc

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading telecom and ICT services provider in the country, has announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The announcement was made during a Board of Directors meeting in Islamabad.

In Q1 2024, PTCL Group upheld its momentum and strengthened its position as a major telecom service provider in Pakistan. Revenue growth was largely due to strong performance in the consumer segment, boosted by significant growth in Fixed Broadband, Mobile Data and Business Solutions.

PTCL Group Highlights

• PTCL Group’s revenue has increased by 14% YoY to Rs 49 billion. The group has posted a net loss of Rs 4.8 billion which is 16% lower YOY.

• PTCL continued its growth by posting 13% YoY revenue growth in Q1, 2024. • PTML’s (Ufone) revenue grew by 27% compared to Q1, 2023.

PTCL Highlights

• PTCL continued its strong performance throughout Q1, 2024. PTCL achieved revenue of Rs 26 billion for this quarter, which is 13% higher than last year, mainly driven by growth in fixed line and business solutions segments.

• The company has posted an operating profit of Rs 3 billion, which is 32% higher as compared to the same quarter of 2023.

• The company has posted a net profit of Rs 431million.

PTCL Consumer Business

PTCL’s fixed broadband business has shown 22% YoY growth while voice grew by 4% YoY.

PTCL Business Solutions

The business solutions segment continued its momentum sustaining market leadership in IP Bandwidth, Cloud, Data Center, and other ICT services segments. PTCL’s Business solutions revenue has grown by 9% on a quarterly basis despite the addition of LDI operators and US$ to PKR parity improvement.

PTML – Ufone 4G Highlights

• Ufone 4G posted a YoY growth of 27% in topline in Q1 2024 supported by solid network expansion and strategic initiatives in Q1’24.

• Ufone 4G is making significant strides in enhancing its digital experience and offerings through the integration of various value-added services (VAS) within its key digital products. By incorporating Golootlo, Waada, and UCloud services into its leading digital products, Ufone is providing a more comprehensive and enriched experience for its customers. By integrating these VAS services, Ufone is likely striving to create a more engaging and attractive digital environment for its users.

• Ufone’s UPaisa is now part of e&Money, UAE and MobilyPay, KSA Apps menu, facilitating Pakistani diaspora to send money directly into UPaisa wallets by using these apps. As part of the digital transformation initiative, now Ufone franchises can order and pay from the UPaisa app to buy recharge from Ufone in real-time 24/7.

During the first quarter, Ufone 4G & Huawei successfully deployed the World’s First Microwave Super Hub Solution in a Commercial Network to unleash unmatched Spectrum Efficiency. Another feather in the cap during Mobile World Congress; Huawei & Ufone 4G won the prestigious GSMA Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets’ for revolutionizing the Microwave Network.

Ubank

Ubank, microfinance and branchless banking subsidiary of PTCL stands resolute in its commitment towards financial and social inclusion, utilizing its extensive outreach to provide exceptional services to a diverse clientele across the length and breadth of the country through its rural retail banking, corporate finance & investment banking, Islamic banking, urban retail banking, corporate banking, and digital banking canvases.