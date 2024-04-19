Rain washes out first Pak-NZ T20I

LAHORE - The first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand was rained off at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The two sides will reassemble on Saturday for the second match, hoping the weather will support entertaining and exciting cricket. There was cloud cover throughout the day with a light drizzle falling. However, during the three-hour window from around 5pm to 8pm, the light showers stayed away. This allowed the ground staff to prepare the ground and hand it over to the umpires, enabling the toss to take place half an hour late.

Pakistan not only used the pre-toss opportunity for warmups, but they also announced the awarding of T20I caps to Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan. At the toss, New Zealand announced Tim Robinson as their T20I debutant.However, as Shaheen Shah Afridi got ready for his run-up and was about to bowl the first delivery of the match, light showers returned, forcing the players off the field.

The players returned at 10:17pm local time for a fiveovers- a-side match but only two balls were possible before the play halted for the final time. Shaheen ShahAfridi’s first ball went for two leg-byes, while the second dismissed the symmetry of Robinson’s stumps. It was Shaheen’s 14th first over wicket of the career.

Now the second T20I will be played on April 20 (Saturday) while the third T20I will be contested at the same venue (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium) on April 21. After that, the series will be shifted to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the Black Caps will take on the hosts Pakistan in the fourth T20I on April 25 and fifth and last T20I on April 27.

TEAMS:- PAKISTAN:

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan.

NEW ZEALAND:

Michael Bracewell (captain), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Ben Sears, and Ish Sodhi.