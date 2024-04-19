Raja Basharat, Tahir Sadiq & others granted bail

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court Judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, in Islamabad granted bail before arrest to absconding PTI leaders Raja Basharat, Major (retired) Tahir Sadiq, Atif Khan, and Umer Sultan on Wednesday after hearing arguments from defense lawyers and the Prosecutor.

Former Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Imran Khan’s close aide Umer Sultan were declared proclaimed offenders, and their bail applications were discharged by the court due to non-prosecution. Meanwhile, former MNA from Attock Tahir Sadiq withdrew his bail applications in FIR 153 and 154 registered against them last year in alleged connection with the attack and vandalism on the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad, on February 28th and March 18th, 2023, respectively.

When they appeared in court on Thursday after listening to the arguments, the Judge reserved the judgment till 11:00 a.m. When the hearing resumed, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra admonished the attorneys of Raja Basharat and Umer Sultan for filing incomplete bail applications and asked them to submit new certificates in the courtroom regarding details of previous cases and bail applications.

The status of proclaimed offender was canceled upon appearing in the courtroom, and Judge Sipra granted bail to all the accused since other accused in the same FIRs have already been granted bail.