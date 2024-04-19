Saudi govt shows interest to fund two road projects

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has shown interest to fund two road projects in Pakistan including two tunnels on purposed Shinkiari-Muzafrabad Expressway and Phase-II of the dualization of N-25 (Karachi- Quetta).

Relevant officers informed that the development came on the sideline meetings of the Saudi delegation led by Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, which concluded visit to Pakistan in this week.

Prince Faisal had visited Pakistan on Monday last on a twoday visit aimed at enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and pushing forward previously agreed investment deals. His trip came a little over a week after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Makkah and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to expedite investments worth $5 billion.

When contacted, the Member Planning of the National Highway Authority Asim Amin confirmed that the initial understanding has been reached with the brotherly country but it is too early to comment further on the details.

The Shinkiari-Muzafrabad Expressway is a part of Mansehra-Muzaffarabad and Mirpur (MMM) Motorway Project, which was envisioned in 2017 and a detailed feasibility study was conducted and PC-I was approved.

It is pertinent to explain that the complete project envisages constructing a 4-lane divided controlled access Expressway connecting Shinkiari - Muzaffarabad with GT road through Mangla, Mirpur.

For initial 35 km, the project would run parallel to the existing Kohalla-Muzaffarabad road along river Jehlum. From then onwards the expressway would continue on the left bank of the river till Mangla and after connecting Mirpur terminates at GT road near Dina.

Sources privy to the developments informed that the Shinkiari-Muzafrabad portion involves two tunnels for which about 45 million dollars are needed. The Saudi government has expressed its interest regarding partially funding up to the extent of these tunnels.

Meanwhile, another important project of the dualization of N-25 Phase-II (Karachi - Kararo & Wadh - Khuzdar) (273 Km) & (Kararo - Wadh & Kuchlack - Chaman) (187 Km) was also pitched for Saudi funding for which the brotherly country expressed interest.

The sources told that the NHA high ups are also struggling hard to get an international funding to construct the last missing link of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway route from Sukkar to Hyderabad but couldn’t materialise anything so far.