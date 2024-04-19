SIMS issued on invalid CNICs to face blockage

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday directed the National Database Registration Authority (NA DRA ) to block all cellular phone SI Ms (subscriber identity modules) issued on invalid and expired identity cards. During his visit to the NA - DRA headquarters, the minister visited all departments and instructed the authorities to set up NADRA offices across the country on the pattern of model police stations established in Punjab.

“Establishing a model NA DRA office will improve service delivery and provide convenience to the public,” he was quoted as saying this in a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. Earlier, NA DRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar welcomed the minister on his arrival at NA DRA Headquarters. Naqvi also chaired a high-level meeting there and got briefing from the officials about key functions of the central database authority.

During the meeting, the minister ordered to waive off fee on the issuance of death certificates for the convenience of the public. He directed to ensure complete security of citizens’ data. Naqvi said that model offices of NA DRA should be built to provide fast service to the public. He said that more facilities should be provided through online platforms for the convenience of the people and social media should be used effectively to promote the institution’s initiatives. The interior minister acknowledged the performance of the incumbent Chairman NA DRA Lt Gen Afsar saying he has made the organization a public-friendly institution. The Chairman NA DRA presented authority’s Roadmap 2024- 25 in the briefing which included modern and phased security architecture, cyber security audits and employee cyber security awareness and the NA DRA Strategic Plan. The roadmap included up-gradation of NADRA technology and infrastructure and online platforms of registration centres by which Pakistanis living abroad and local citizens will also efficiently get access to these facilities, the chairman told the minister. He said that NA DRA was planning to set up self-service kiosks at registration centres and to expand mobile registration services.