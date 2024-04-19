Sindh CS chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives

HYDERABAD - The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah chaired a meet­ing on Thursday at Shahbaz hall Hyderabad to discuss various matters including the renovation of Sehwan city and the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, as well as the construction of the dual car­riageway road from Jamshoro to Sehwan. According to a hand­out, addressing the meeting, the chief secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that during the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qa­landar, visitors face difficulties in reaching the shrine, and the purpose of this meeting is to dis­cuss efforts to expand the roads and streets leading to the shrine, eliminate encroachments and improve the city of Sehwan Sharif. Apart from this, there is also a need to widen the road leading to the shrine from the bypass and build a footpath. He emphasized the need to improve parking for vehicles, revive the bus stand and enhance drain­age schemes. The chief secretary stated that there should be a road from the shrine to the fort as well. He strictly directed the officers of the Auqaf department to devise a regular procedure for devotees to visit the shrine.

The CS also directed the chair­man to ensure effective tax col­lection within the limits of Se­hwan municipality.