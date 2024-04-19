Urgent plea

A seven-year-old child named Priya Kumari has been missing since Moharram 10, 2021. She was with her father, Raju Mal, a shopkeeper setting up a sabeel (free water stall) in Sukkur, Sindh, to honor the tragedy of Karbala. It has been over two years since her abduction, and she has still not been recovered. Despite the efforts of the entire Sindh community to search for her, the police have shown little interest in locating her. The people of Sindh urgently request the Government of Sindh, the Supreme Court, and the High Court to take action so that Priya can be reunited with her parents as soon as possible. The protection of civilians is the responsibility of every government, and the Sindhi people demand her immediate release and the arrest of the culprits. ZEESHAN ALI BHUTTO, Larkana