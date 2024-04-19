Friday, April 19, 2024
US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran’s drone program

Agencies
April 19, 2024
Washington   -   The United States and Britain announced widespread sanctions against Iran’s military drone program on Thursday, in response to its weekend attack against Israel. “Today, we are holding Iran accountable -- imposing new sanctions and export controls,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement. Tehran launched its first ever direct military attack on Israel late Saturday in retaliation for an April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus -- widely blamed on Israel -- that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two generals. The large-scale attack involved more than 300 drones and missiles, most of which were shot down by Israel and its allies including Washington and London, causing little damage.

Agencies

