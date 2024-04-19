World poultry expo to be held at Gul Mukai Palace

Peshawar - Pak International Poultry Expo 2024 will be held here at Gul Mukai Palace, in collaboration with Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Poultry Cooperative Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Livestock Farmers Welfare Association.

A review meeting to shed light on the completion stages of the Expo was held at the Civil Secretariat Complex Warsk Road under the chairmanship of Asghar Ali Additional Secretary Livestock Fisheries and Cooperatives.

Deputy Secretary Livestock Yousaf Ali, Director General Livestock (Extension) Dr Asal Khan, Director General Livestock (Research) Muhammad Ijaz, President Livestock Farmers Welfare Association Asif Awan and others joined the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that Pak International Poultry Expo will be held on April 30 and 1st May 2024. The purpose of the expo will be to provide awareness to the people associated with the poultry sector to acquire the business of poultry farming in a better and useful manner and this expo will prove to be an important platform for the people associated with this business in raising awareness.