13 people get recruitment orders in Revenue dept under family quota

QUETTA - Naseerabad Division Commissioner Basheer Ahmed Bangulzai on Friday distributed orders for appointment of 11 male and two females in the family quota of the Revenue Department.
Superintendent Commissioner Office Babu Noor Ahmed Domki also gave orders to all the relatives of the junior clerk.
Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that compared to other divisions of Balochistan, Naseerabad division was the first to distribute orders to the relatives in the Revenue Department, saying that we were trying our best to appoint the candidates who have been allotted orders in their respective districts. The posting in Sahabpur district, Jhal Magsi district, Naseerabad and Usta Muhammad districts will be ensured so that the employees who have received the orders can carry out the government affairs in their respective districts in the best sense, he said.
He said that there was a heavy responsibility on them to utilise their talents and increase efficiency. Therefore, special attention to pay the performance of official affairs in the offices so that you could achieve more success in the future based on your ability, he said. Always keep in mind that no one will be allowed to eat salary sitting at home now you have this responsibility, stay under the shadow of the officers and focus on serving the people and carry out the duties that are assigned to you with sincerity and honesty in a good manner, he advised.
CHIEF COLLECTOR CUSTOMS INAUGURATES LABORATORY IN QUETTA
Balochistan Chief Collector Customs Abdul Qadir Memon on Friday said that Pakistan Customs has established the first Laboratory in Quetta NLC according to World Customs Organisation (WCO) standard. He expressed these views while inaugurating the laboratory. Collector Appraisal Quetta Agha Saeed and other customs officers alongwith laboratory staff were also present on the occasion. Chief Collector Customs Abdul Qadir Memon said that inspection of all types of chemicals and other items would be done in this basic Libyan laboratory. All the business community, customs clearing and forwarding agents should be benefited, he said and added that this was also a long-standing demand of the business community of Balochistan.
He said that with its establishment, examination of all types of chemicals and other items necessary to facilitate customs value could now be done easily in Quetta. It should be noted that before this, the business community of Balochistan used to benefit from the laboratories of other provinces of the country which takes a lot of time. On the occasion of the inauguration of the laboratory, prominent businessman Haji Fojan Bareach was also present. Prominent businessman Haji Fojan Bareach thanked Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon, Collector Appraisal Quetta Agha Saeed and the lab administration for establishing laboratory and said that it would benefit the business community a lot and it was a good initiative.