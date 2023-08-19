13 people get recruitment orders in Revenue dept under family quota

QUETTA - Naseerabad Division Commis­sioner Basheer Ahmed Bangul­zai on Friday distributed orders for appointment of 11 male and two females in the family quota of the Revenue Department.

Superintendent Commis­sioner Office Babu Noor Ahmed Domki also gave orders to all the relatives of the junior clerk.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that com­pared to other divisions of Balo­chistan, Naseerabad division was the first to distribute or­ders to the relatives in the Rev­enue Department, saying that we were trying our best to ap­point the candidates who have been allotted orders in their respective districts. The posting in Sahabpur district, Jhal Magsi district, Naseerabad and Usta Muhammad districts will be ensured so that the employees who have received the orders can carry out the government affairs in their respective dis­tricts in the best sense, he said.

He said that there was a heavy responsibility on them to uti­lise their talents and increase efficiency. Therefore, special at­tention to pay the performance of official affairs in the offices so that you could achieve more success in the future based on your ability, he said. Always keep in mind that no one will be allowed to eat salary sitting at home now you have this respon­sibility, stay under the shadow of the officers and focus on serv­ing the people and carry out the duties that are assigned to you with sincerity and honesty in a good manner, he advised.

CHIEF COLLECTOR CUSTOMS INAUGURATES LABORATORY IN QUETTA

Balochistan Chief Collector Customs Abdul Qadir Memon on Friday said that Pakistan Customs has established the first Laboratory in Quetta NLC according to World Customs Or­ganisation (WCO) standard. He expressed these views while in­augurating the laboratory. Col­lector Appraisal Quetta Agha Saeed and other customs officers alongwith laboratory staff were also present on the occasion. Chief Collector Customs Abdul Qadir Memon said that inspec­tion of all types of chemicals and other items would be done in this basic Libyan laboratory. All the business community, customs clearing and forwarding agents should be benefited, he said and added that this was also a long-standing demand of the business community of Balochistan.

He said that with its establish­ment, examination of all types of chemicals and other items neces­sary to facilitate customs value could now be done easily in Quet­ta. It should be noted that before this, the business community of Balochistan used to benefit from the laboratories of other prov­inces of the country which takes a lot of time. On the occasion of the inauguration of the labora­tory, prominent businessman Haji Fojan Bareach was also pres­ent. Prominent businessman Haji Fojan Bareach thanked Chief Col­lector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon, Collector Apprais­al Quetta Agha Saeed and the lab administration for establishing laboratory and said that it would benefit the business community a lot and it was a good initiative.