Saturday, August 19, 2023
3 street criminals held; Rs 35,000, 4 bikes, weapons recovered

August 19, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested three street criminals and bike lifters and recovered Rs 35,000, four motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested three members of a gang including Yousaf, ringleader, Qudratullah and Asim, wanted in various cases. 
Police recovered Rs 35,000, four motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.
SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the police team and directed them to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.

