3 street criminals held; Rs 35,000, 4 bikes, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI - In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested three street criminals and bike lifters and recovered Rs 35,000, four motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested three members of a gang including Yousaf, ringleader, Qudratullah and Asim, wanted in various cases.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the police team and directed them to accelerate operations against lawbreakers.