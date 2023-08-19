Ace Junior Golf League’s Monthly Medal Match takes place today

LAHORE - The Monthly Medal Match of the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) will take place today (Saturday) here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

This was revealed during a press conference held here at Lahore Gymkhana Club, featuring key fig­ures such as Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, Patron and Chairperson Board of Di­rectors of AJGL, Munazza Shaheen, President of AJGL, Bela Azam, Lady Golf Captain and Mr. Shaukat Javed, Convener Golf Lahore Gymkhana.

Dr Shami said that the inaugural event of the AJGL saw a participa­tion of almost a hundred junior players in Lahore and 80 junior players in Rawalpindi. She revealed that this event will be a recurring monthly fixture and similar events will be held in Islamabad, Pesha­war and Karachi to identify and nurture golf talent, with the ulti­mate goal of preparing players for both national and international circuits. Dr Shami also announced plans to select and train at least four non-member players.

Munazza Shaheen, President of AJGL, shared the league’s mis­sion of introducing young players at grassroot level and eliminat­ing handicaps to ensure they are ready for competitive golf. She un­derscored the league’s ambition to cultivate a golf culture starting from the age of 6 and continuing up to 21. “The league plans to identify standout performers within the 6 to 8-year-old category, paving their way to an annual event.

“A comprehensive curriculum will be introduced, encompass­ing not only technical skills but also mental psychology training to prepare players for international competitions. Seminars will be or­ganized to enrich their knowledge.

Munazza Shaheen also re­vealed that a dedicated website is being developed, enabling young players to monitor their rankings and foster a sense of profession­alism. As players improve their ranks through medal matches, they will earn qualification for annual events. The league’s ulti­mate goal is to unearth Pakistan’s finest golf talent through this structured approach.

Convenor Mr. Shaukat Javed highly appreciated Dr Shami’s innovative idea of organising Month Medal Matches of AJGL that will eventually benefit golf in Pakistan. He highlighted the league’s recent successes and its transition to hosting monthly me­dallion events. He encouraged all participants to embrace the op­portunities being offered by AJGL, which will prove to be he nursery for golf in Pakistan.