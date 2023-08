Ali Mardan sworn in as Caretaker Balochistan CM

QUETTA - Ali Mardan Khan Dom­ki took oath as caretak­er Chief Minister of Ba­lochistan in Quetta on Friday. Governor Ba­lochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar adminis­tered oath to him.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday ap­proved the name of Ali Mardan Khan Domki as Caretaker Chief Minis­ter of Balochistan.

According to detail, the Governor has given the approval on the rec­ommendation of Par­liamentary Committee which sent the name to Governor. Ali Mardan Khan Domki took oath of his office on Friday evening at the Gover­nor House.

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister-desig­nate Ali Mardan Domki called on Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Friday. Felicitating Ali Mardan Domki on his nomination as caretaker Chief Minister of Baloch­istan, the Prime Minis­ter expressed best wish­es for him.