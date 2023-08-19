Saturday, August 19, 2023
Apple fans celebrate 30 years of tech giant in China

August 19, 2023
BEIJING-Apple megafans flocked to Beijing’s swish flagship store on Friday as the tech giant kicked off its fourth decade in gadget-mad China -- even as it looks to shift some production out of the country. The California-based company held a series of events in Beijing at the first retail store it ever opened in China to mark the milestone of 30 years in the key consumer market. Enthusiasts gathered at the sleek showroom in the commercial Sanlitun district to soak up the event, which featured an appearance by renowned Chinese record producer Zhang Yadong and several short films shot and edited entirely on Apple products. “I’m an old Apple fan,” said 17-year-old high school student Hu Jiarong in front of the Beijing store. “I feel that each new generation is stronger than the last.” Since the US-based tech giant first established a presence in China in 1993, Apple has grown into a major provider of smartphones, laptops and consumer electronics in the country. But last year, sales were hit by curtailed production at factories as a result of China’s zero-Covid policy. And US export controls on high-tech components are also threatening the company’s supply chain.Despite the developments, the firm still enjoys a strong base of loyal consumers in China. Twenty-two-year-old university student Vicky Zhang told AFP outside the store that she has been using Apple’s iPhones since she was in middle school.

Lahore Qalandars’ PDP 2023 cultivates cricketing talent with record turnout

