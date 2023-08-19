Asad Zaman enters SBP I-Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship finals

LAHORE - Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills reached the finals of U-18 and U-16 in the Sports Board Punjab Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Cham­pionship 2023 here at SBP Ten­nis Academy Nishtar Park on Friday. In the boys U-18 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Hamza Jawad 8-1 and Haider Ali Rizwan beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 8-6. In the boys U-16 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Abdur Rehman 8-0 and Abubakar Khalil beat Aalay Hussain 8-3.

In the boys/girls U-14 semi­finals, Abdullah Sajjad Wahla beat Bismel Zia 6-3. In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat Aimen Re­han 6-0, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 6-2, Bismel Zia beat Muaz Shahbaz 6-0 and Ibrahim Gill beat Salman Pirzada 6-0.

In the boys/girls U-10 quar­terfinals, Ibrahim Gill beat Ameen Abdullah 6-0, Muaz Shahbaz beat Daniyal Abdullah 6-0, Ayan Shahbaz beat Taha Asad 6-0 and Salman Pirzada beat Murtaza Munnoo 6-0.

Today (Saturday), all the finals will be played. Mr. Sha­hid Zaman, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, will be chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony and distribute prizes among the winners and runners-up in the presence of PLTA Secre­tary Rashid Malik, players and their parents.