Bakers reject increase in petroleum prices

Mardan - The office bearers of the Mardan chapter of the All Sweets and Bakers’ Association have rejected the recent increase in petroleum product prices and have asked the caretaker government to withdraw this unjustifiable increase.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the association’s Divisional President, Haji Ghulam Habib Salarzi, stated that his association rejects the recent price hike in petroleum products. He mentioned that the current caretaker government lacks both the legal and moral mandate to impose additional burdens on the impoverished masses. He further added that the significant increase in petroleum product prices is completely unjust and cruel to the poor populace.

Accompanied by other association office bearers, Mr. Salarzi asserted that not only the common people, but traders as well, have been severely affected by this harsh decision of the caretaker government. He argued that instead of providing relief to the impoverished, the caretaker government is making their lives even more difficult.

He alleged that the caretaker government has spared no effort in oppressing the poor masses by placing an extra burden on them. He argued that with the rise in petroleum product prices, a wave of skyrocketing prices will ensue, which is unbearable for those already grappling with high inflation and economic crises.

The association’s president urged the government to recognize the gravity of the situation and reverse its decision.