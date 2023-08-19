Saturday, August 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bomb delivered to police by a child defused successfully

Bomb delivered to police by a child defused successfully
Agencies
August 19, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  A child was used by miscreants for targeting a Po­lice post in Dir District by an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) hidden in a steel pot. 

According to the police, a boy arrived while car­rying a steel pot and handed it over to police offi­cials by saying that someone has sent cooked rice for them. The policemen after receiving the pot opened it for checking and fined it fitted with Im­provised Explosive Devise.

The policemen forthwith put the pot to a corner of the building and called Bomb Disposal Squad for defusing the explosive. After the successful defusing of explosives, an investigation has been started for finding those persons who handed over the pot to a local boy for targeting police.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1692333655.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023