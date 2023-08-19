British nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies

LONDON - A British nurse was found guilty Fri­day of murdering seven newborn ba­bies and trying to murder six others at the hospital neonatal unit where she worked, becoming the UK’s most prolific killer of children.

Lucy Letby, 33 -- on trial since last October -- was accused of injecting her young victims, who were either sick or born prematurely, with air, overfeeding them milk and poison­ing them with insulin.

The jury at Manchester Crown Court in northern England reached all of its verdicts after deliberating for 22 days. Letby was arrested fol­lowing a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest Eng­land between June 2015 and June 2016. Described by the prosecution as a “calculating” woman who used methods of killing that “didn’t leave much of a trace”, Letby had repeat­edly denied harming the children.

In 2018 and 2019, Letby was ar­rested twice by police in connection with their investigation, PA said. She was arrested again in Novem­ber 2020.

Authorities found notes Let­by had written during searches of her address.

“I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them,” she wrote in one memo, adding in anoth­er, “I am a horrible evil person” and in capital letters “I am evil I did this.”

The mother of Child E and Child F said she “completely” trusted Let­by’s advice, while giving evidence to the court, according to PA Media.

However, she said she “knew there was something wrong” when her baby, Child E, started screaming in the intensive care unit one night.

It emerged that before Letby mur­dered Child E, he started bleeding when she tried to assault him.

“It was a sound that should not come from a tiny baby,” the mother told the court. “I can’t explain what the sound was. It was horrendous. More of a scream than a cry.”

There was no post-mortem ex­amination following Child E’s death. The mother said she thought he had passed away from natural causes.