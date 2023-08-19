Call for preserving Ravi’s ecosystem

LAHORE - The Ravi River is an important lifeline of the Lahore region and preserving its ecosystem and managing its water should be a key priority for the government given that failure to do either could impact the lives of millions of people, participants in a field visit organised by the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Coca-Cola Pakistan were told on Friday.
The Ravi River, a lifeline for the region, has been facing multiple challenges due to increasing urbanization, industrialization, and agricultural activities. The joint field visit aimed to assess the current state of the river, identify key stressors, and lay the groundwork for collaborative solutions.
The team embarked on an insightful journey along the riverbanks, closely observing its flow, water quality, and the surrounding ecosystem. Interactive sessions were held to exchange knowledge and experiences, highlighting the significance of collective efforts in preserving water resources.
The field visit concluded with a commitment to further collaborative projects that address the issues identified during the visit. Participants included water management experts, environmentalists, researchers on water issues, and media.