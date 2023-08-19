Saturday, August 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Canada speeds up evacuations as fire nears main city

Canada speeds up evacuations as fire nears main city
Agencies
August 19, 2023
International, Newspaper

EDMONTON, CANADA  -  Residents of Yellowknife in Canada’s far north raced Friday to evacuate ahead of a midday dead­line as wildfires bear down on the remote city and other parts of the vast country.

Since authorities in the Northwest Territories is­sued the city-wide evacu­ation order late Wednes­day, long lines of cars have snaked along the lone highway connecting the area to Alberta prov­ince to the south ahead of the 12:00 pm (1800 GMT) limit.

About 1,500 people have so far left Yellow­knife, the regional capi­tal, by plane, with an in­creased number of flights scheduled Friday to evac­uate more of the city’s 20,000 residents.

The nearest evacua­tion center is 1,150 kilo­meters (700 miles) away, in Alberta, where several sites have been set up.

“We’re going to keep go­ing until we have the pop­ulation of Yellowknife out,” emergency services official Jennifer Young told a briefing.

Shamshad Akhtar calls for making all-out efforts to achieve revenue collection target

Air Canada pilot Chad Blewett, who flew one of the first relief flights out of the lakeside city, told public broadcaster CBC that Yellowknife “is pret­ty empty already.”

The stragglers, he said, were mostly essential workers “building fire breaks and working with airlines (to facilitate evac­uations).”

Crews have scrambled to erect defenses as the flames approach Yellow­knife, while water bomb­ers have been seen flying low over the city.

Strong winds over the next two days will send the fire, already with­in just a few kilometers of the city’s perimeter, “in directions we don’t want,” Northwest Territo­ries’ fire information of­ficer Mike Westwick said late Thursday.

Several military aircraft have already been dis­patched, along with more than 120 soldiers to help beat back the flames.

Rupee sheds 86 paisas against dollar

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1692333655.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023