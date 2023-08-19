Saturday, August 19, 2023
Caretaker minister stresses unity for religious harmony, urges vigilance against discord

Agencies
August 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Reli­gious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Friday said the principles of Islam advocated no tol­erance for tragic incidents such as the Jaranwala trag­edy. Addressing the media, he emphasized that Islam was inherently a religion of peace, and the root causes of such unfortunate events of­ten stemmed from a discon­nect with religious teach­ings and a lack of education. Speaking passionately about the need for collective action, he urged all segments of so­ciety to join forces in eradi­cating ignorance, religious animosity, and extremism. “Only through a united effort can we eliminate the factors that lead to such incidents,” he added. The Jaranwala in­cident, which recently cast a shadow on Pakistan’s global image, prompted Minister Aneeq Ahmed to emphasize the role of the state in safe­guarding minority commu­nities. “It is the solemn duty of the state to protect and nurture the well-being of all its citizens,” he asserted, while also urging the pub­lic to remain vigilant and expose elements that seek to sow discord within their own communities.

Shamshad Akhtar calls for making all-out efforts to achieve revenue collection target

