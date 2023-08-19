Caretaker minister stresses unity for religious harmony, urges vigilance against discord

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Friday said the principles of Islam advocated no tolerance for tragic incidents such as the Jaranwala tragedy. Addressing the media, he emphasized that Islam was inherently a religion of peace, and the root causes of such unfortunate events often stemmed from a disconnect with religious teachings and a lack of education. Speaking passionately about the need for collective action, he urged all segments of society to join forces in eradicating ignorance, religious animosity, and extremism. “Only through a united effort can we eliminate the factors that lead to such incidents,” he added. The Jaranwala incident, which recently cast a shadow on Pakistan’s global image, prompted Minister Aneeq Ahmed to emphasize the role of the state in safeguarding minority communities. “It is the solemn duty of the state to protect and nurture the well-being of all its citizens,” he asserted, while also urging the public to remain vigilant and expose elements that seek to sow discord within their own communities.