Caretaker PM, ministers to visit Jaranwala, meet violence victims

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has decided to visit Jaranwala along with Caretaker CM Punjab and federal ministers.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George has been directed for preparations of the caretaker prime minister’s visit.

Caretaker PM will visit the vandalized churches and meet the people affected in the arson attacks in Jaranwala.

PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will express solidarity of his government with the Christian community and announce compensation of the losses to the people affected in the lawless incidents.

Senior Supreme Court Judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa accompanied by his wife also arrived Jaranwala and visited Christian Colony, affected in violent incidents, on Saturday.

Justice Isa also inspected churches and homes affected in tragic incidents and met with displaced Christian families’ victims.