Caretaket CM Maqbool Baqar says will not accept any pressure

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said that he would select a small cabinet for which he had started meetings and consultation, but the effort was to induct a cabinet at the earliest. This he said on Friday while talking to the media at Mazar-e-Quaid. He said that he was grateful to Almighty Allah who gave him an opportunity to serve the people of the province for a short time. “I am keen to play my part to contribute to the realisation of the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.

To a question, the caretaker chief minister said that he has started his meetings to select his cabinet. “In the first phase a few names [for caretaker ministers] would be selected in the first phase and then the process would be completed in the second,” he said and added he was trying to select well-reputed people for his caretaker cabinet. Newly-appointed Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has vowed that he would not accept any pressure while fulfilling his new constitutional duties. During an interaction with journalists in Karachi on Friday, Justice (retd) Baqir said: “There is no political pressure on me nor I will accept any pressure.”

Replying to a question, Justice Baqar said that rule of law, conviction, and commitment were prerequisites for the improvement of the governance and the government system. How it would be achieved is the question to which he replied `by following the constitution.’

To a question about delaying the general election, Justice Baqar said that we should avoid being skeptical. “It is premature to develop such an argument let the process start,” he said and added it was the responsibility of the election commission to determine to hold the general election, and the caretaker government was bound to facilitate them, but he assured that he would not be a part of any unconstitutional arrangement.

To another question, the caretaker CM denied having any information about initiating the accountability process in the Centre and the provinces. “As a matter of fact, there should be the accountability of everyone, including me, you – the media, and the government servant but it must be done within the parameters of the constitution and by those institutions which have the authority,” he said. He said that accountability should not be conducted under malafide intentions. “During the 76 years of history of the country, the accountability process has remained counterproductive and such gimmicks did not produce results,” he said.

To a question, the chief minister said that the Ranipur incident was quite painful and shameful. He added that it must be investigated and prosecuted properly. Justice Maqbool Bakar also condemned the Jaranwala incident. He added that the incident has increased the agony of the people. “To set the church on fire is condemnable and it is an attempt to put the country’s foundation on fire,” he said. Earlier, the caretaker chief minister in order to pay respect to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah visited his Mazar, laid a floral wreath, offered fateha, and recorded his impression in the visitors’ book.