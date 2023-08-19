I want to draw attention to the fact that child abuse has be­come a serious menace in Paki­stan. One sees that children are being abused, which is not only harmful to them physically but also mentally. In Pakistan, around 550,000 (0.55 million) children are abused annually. Based on sta­tistics, the number of abused chil­dren in Pakistan is estimated to be more than 12 per day.

Article 37(A) of the constitu­tion states that “No child shall be subjected to torture or oth­er cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.” De­spite the existence of the consti­tution, authorities have failed to protect the children. According to the study, during the first five and a half months of 2023, 1400 chil­dren were abused in Punjab; 62 of them were boys. Gujranwala also topped the list, where 220 cases were reported, followed by Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad.

Child abuse not only brings phys­ical wounds to a child but can also leave mental wounds. Due to these mental wounds, the child may re­enact the same acts that were done to them, often to an even greater extent. Thus, authorities and the government should work tirelessly to save our children and safeguard their future.

AYESHA BASHIR AHMED,

Balochistan.