I want to draw attention to the fact that child abuse has become a serious menace in Pakistan. One sees that children are being abused, which is not only harmful to them physically but also mentally. In Pakistan, around 550,000 (0.55 million) children are abused annually. Based on statistics, the number of abused children in Pakistan is estimated to be more than 12 per day.
Article 37(A) of the constitution states that “No child shall be subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.” Despite the existence of the constitution, authorities have failed to protect the children. According to the study, during the first five and a half months of 2023, 1400 children were abused in Punjab; 62 of them were boys. Gujranwala also topped the list, where 220 cases were reported, followed by Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad.
Child abuse not only brings physical wounds to a child but can also leave mental wounds. Due to these mental wounds, the child may reenact the same acts that were done to them, often to an even greater extent. Thus, authorities and the government should work tirelessly to save our children and safeguard their future.
AYESHA BASHIR AHMED,
Balochistan.