Court allows Ahad Cheema to travel abroad

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday allowed caretak­er prime minister’s Advi­sor Ahad Khan Cheema to travel abroad. Account­ability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani passed the orders while allow­ing an application, filed by Ahad Khan Cheema for the purpose.Ahad Cheema, through the application, submitted that he want­ed to go to Australia on a week-long visit and plead­ed with the court to grant permission in this regard. The National Accountabil­ity Bureau had filed two references, including Ash­iana Iqbal Housing and as­sets beyond means, against Ahad Cheema.