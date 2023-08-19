Culprits of Jaranwala tragedy to be taken to task, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - A delegation representing the Christian community’s leaders held a significant meeting with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday. Addressing the Christian community representatives, the chief minister strongly condemned the distressing incident in Jaranwala, underscoring that Friday sermons have consistently emphasized the rights of minorities in accordance with Islamic teachings and the wisdom of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He reaffirmed that Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam stands unwavering against such tragic oc­currences. In order to ensure the lasting prevention of such incidents, a comprehensive policy is being formulated, he added. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the delegation of proactive efforts to swiftly restore the affected churches to their original con­dition. Additionally, assessments are being made to gauge the extent of damage to destroyed homes, and financial assistance will be provided to affected families. The chief minister expressed resolve, citing the presence of evidence and video footage, to ap­prehend and bring the culprits of the tragedy to justice. He pledged determined action to ensure justice for the Jaranwala tragedy, as­serting the responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of the Christian community. Highlighting the imperative to prevent future tragedies, the Chief Minister stressed that collective mea­sures must be taken to cultivate tolerance, necessitating curricu­lum amendments to propagate awareness. He noted that scholars from diverse schools of thought have unequivocally denounced the Jaranwala incidents. The CM affirmed unwavering commit­ment to protect Christian families and restore the churches, underlining the importance of erasing the stain cast by the in­cident through united efforts. Detailed briefings regarding the Jaranwala incident were provided by IG Punjab and Additional Chief Secretary Home. The delegation of minority leaders, com­prising Senator Kamran Michael, Bishop Azad Marshall, former MPA Shakeel Marcus Khokhar, Shahzad Gull, Pas­tor Jameel Nasir, Colonel McDonald Chandy, Pastor Anwar Fazal, Pastor Waseemullah Khokhar, Bishop Sebastian Shah, and others, conveyed their perspec­tives on the matter. including.

CM INSPECTS LOWER MALL POLICE STATION, EMPHASIZES UPGRADATION PLAN, MODERNIZATION

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit to Lower Mall Police Station on Friday. During his inspection, the chief minister thoroughly examined various sections, in­cluding the control room, roof, and basement of the police station. Notably, he personally engaged with the operational processes, receiving a token from the machine at the front desk. Emphasizing the need for efficiency, Mohsin Naqvi instructed that updates on application progress at the front desk should also be communicated to complainants via email. He fur­ther visited the lock-up area and the quarters of constables, gaining firsthand insights into their working conditions.