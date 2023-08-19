Electoral Uncertainty

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the process of fresh delimitation of national and provincial assembly constituencies can be completed by December 14, at the earliest. This means that conducting the general polls in 2023 may not be an option. We can expect more polarisation in the political arena, with a few parties like the PTI already vowing to contest this decision through the Supreme Court (SC). Accordingly, the path forward remains to be turbulent at best and all eyes are now on whether all relevant authorities will be able to expedite the process and conduct elections fairly soon, if not within the constitutional requirement of 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

The Council of Common Interests recently approved and notified the results of the digital census and as per the ECP, delimitation of constituencies cannot be possible before December 14. This is because of the extensive process that follows, along with the legal requirements it will have to fulfill before announcing a date for the elections. But as far as general understanding goes, the final date for issues fresh delimitation stands to be mid-December as the ECP reiterated that it was not legally bound to ‘immediately’ carry out the delimitation process and could follow due course. This is ignorant of the fact that we were on a strict timeline for when the general elections should take place and deviations have already angered a few political players like the PTI which has announced it would take the matter to the SC. In fact, such a reaction is to be expected since the government had been touting the promise of timely elections ever since it came into power, and the fact that all political parties had emphasised upon its importance.

At the same time however, it is equally important to recognise that this process is essential for conducting fair elections and is rather tedious in nature. The ECP will have to redistribute existing seats amongst different districts within provinces, and create new constituencies. This will have a significant impact on multiple districts as well. Accordingly, it is imperative that all officials—be it the chief secretaries, commissioners or representatives of the federal government—cooperate with the ECP so that the process can be expedited. At the same time, this will ensure that the entire routine is carried out in a transparent manner to avoid the possibility or claims of activities like gerrymandering which could influence the results of the elections. Further delays because of inactive stakeholders cannot be tolerated.