Five people electrocuted in Nasirabad

QUETTA - Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Fri­day said that five people electrocuted in a incident which took place inside the house last in area of Nasir­abad district. According to spokesman, Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO), QESCO, Engineer Abdul Karim Ja­mali took notice of the in­cident and ordered to start investigation into incident and immediately suspend­ed the SDO and Line Su­perintendent of the area. He also directed the Chief Engineer, Operation Direc­tor, along with the Safe­ty Directorate, to reach at the scene soon and sub­mit a report in that regard. After which those respon­sible involved in the inci­dent would be determined, he added.