Saturday, August 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Five people electrocuted in Nasirabad

Five people electrocuted in Nasirabad
Agencies
August 19, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Fri­day said that five people electrocuted in a incident which took place inside the house last in area of Nasir­abad district. According to spokesman, Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO), QESCO, Engineer Abdul Karim Ja­mali took notice of the in­cident and ordered to start investigation into incident and immediately suspend­ed the SDO and Line Su­perintendent of the area. He also directed the Chief Engineer, Operation Direc­tor, along with the Safe­ty Directorate, to reach at the scene soon and sub­mit a report in that regard. After which those respon­sible involved in the inci­dent would be determined, he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1692333655.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023