From compassion to impact: Addressing nutrition challenges on World Humanitarian Day

Every year, on the 19th of August, the United Nations observes the World Humanitarian Day – a day dedicated to honoring those who have braved adversity to help others, which is also an opportunity for us all to reflect on the importance of compassion and unity in the face of global suffering and misfortunes. While the origins of this day are rooted in a tragic event, its focus has grown to encompass the power of collective action and the imperative for positive change.

While governments must bear the primary responsibility in ensuring development and progress, and international organizations like the UN and its agenciesthe responsibility for providing aid and relief, there is a needalso for the business and corporate sectorto play a significant role in fostering positive change. Healthy societies form the bedrock of prosperous economies, and as such businesses have a self-interest in contributing to societal health, and address the critical global threats like food insecurity and malnutrition.

Both these issues are also pertinent challenges in Pakistan. Tens of millions of people are deprived of an essential commodity like a healthy meal, even just twice a day, due to various factors including poverty, inflation and social turmoil. And it is here that the role of corporates and local NGOs comes to light more pertinently. While business organizations provide donations of cash and kind through their CSR campaigns, the NGO partners act as the implementing partners for such campaigns. To illustrate such cooperation, a prime example of such a productive, collaborative partnership is the one between Unity Foods, a leading fortified food manufacturer and NGOs, like Hands Foundationand others. Thus, it is to be understood that this responsibility and its fulfillment are critical. If we are to strive toward building a strong and prosperous Pakistan, a ‘Taqatwar’ Pakistan, we are all equally obliged to take up a role in driving this train to its destination.

In recent years, conflicts around the globe have greatly intensified, resulting in unprecedented levels of misery and displacement. The ramifications of these conflicts are far-reaching, impacting not only the safety and livelihoods of individuals but also their access to essential resources. One, often overlooked consequence of such crises, is the toll they take on nutrition. Disrupted food systems and limited access to quality sustenance exacerbate the vulnerability of affected populations, particularly women and children.

This brings us to the indispensable role of fortified food manufacturers. In an era where nutritional deficiencies pose a silent yet potent threat to the health of communities affected by crises, fortified foods emerge as a beacon of hope. These foods, enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, can bridge the gap in nutritional intake even in challenging circumstances. They offer a practical and effective means of ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the sustenance they need to withstand the challenges they face.

As conflicts persist globally, communities continue to grapple with the aftermath, it becomes increasingly evident that a holistic approach to humanitarian aid is essential. It’s here that the significance of World Humanitarian Day takes on new meaning. This day is not merely a reminder of the ongoing crises but a call to action for all stakeholders to come together and address these challenges collectively.

In conclusion, as we commemorate World Humanitarian Day, let us reflect on the enduring power of compassion and unity. Let us embrace the responsibility to foster positive change and contribute to the well-being of those in need. As we navigate the challenges of our times, let us remember that our actions, however small, can collectively shape a brighter, healthier future for all.

Farrukh Amin is Chief Executive

Officer of Unity Foods Limited.