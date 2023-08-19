Saturday, August 19, 2023
GB Election Tribunal rules in favour of PPP’s Jamil

APP
August 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

GILGIT   -   Election Tribunal Gilgit-Baltistan here on Friday ruled in favour of PPP’s Jamil Ahmad. GB Planning Minister Fateh Ullah Khan loses legal battle.

Farmer Deputy Speaker GB Assembly Jamil Ahmad had challenged Khan’s victory from Gilgit 2 Constituency in 2020 elections alleging electoral fraud.

Fateh Ullah had won the election on PTI’s ticket. He recently parted ways with the party policy regarding election of Chief Minister, by joining the “forward block”, and as a result his membership was terminated. He now stands disqualified from GB Assembly membership in a decision by GB Elections Tribunal on Friday also.

