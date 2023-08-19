Hamza Khan visits Al Baraka Bank’s head office in Karachi

KARACHI - Hamza Khan, Junior World Squash Champion and Brand Ambassador of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, visited bank’s head office in Karachi on August 17. He was accompanied by his father Niaz Ullah Khan. An event was arranged at the head office where management and staff of the bank welcomed this young and inspiring talent. Speaking at the event, Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO, Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, applauded and praised the hard work of Hamza Khan, Brand Ambassador of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited for winning the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 for Pakistan after a long wait of more than three decades. Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited looks forward to a long lasting partnership with this aspiring young talent of Pakistan.