Hassaan Niazi handed over to military for trial, LHC told

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, had been handed over to the military for investigation and trial in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (corps commander’s house in La­hore), during May-9 vandalism.

It was stated in a report, filed by the police authorities through Addi­tional Advocate General (AAG) Pun­jab Ghulam Sarwar Nihang before Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, who was hearing a habeas corpus peti­tion, filed by Hafeezullah Niazi for recovery of his son, Hassaan Niazi.

The AAG submitted that Hassaan Niazi was nominated in the Jinnah House attack case and he was a key suspect. He submitted that the ac­cused was arrested from Khyber-Pa­khtunkhwa and he was handed over to the military on an application of the commanding officer, after fulfill­ing all legal requirements.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged Hassaan Niazi was handed over to the military without adopting legal process, and pleaded with the court to issue directions for a meeting of his client with the accused.

To which, the court asked the AAG whether he had any objection to the meeting of the father and son.

The AAG replied that rules and reg­ulations would have to be seen in that regard. The court directed the AAG to seek instructions from relevant au­thorities about the meeting and ad­journed the hearing for a short while. Later, the court heard the matter in chamber and reserved its verdict about the meeting of father and son, following the statement of the AAG.