LAHORE - Pun­jab’s Health Minister Dr. Ja­ved Akram has expressed the government’s commitment to extend all benefits of uni­versal health insurance to the beneficiaries. He discussed the health insurance issues with State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain in a meeting at the ‘Apka Clinic’, here on Friday. They focused on refining health card services. Dr. Javed Akram emphasised ongoing improve­ments to the Universal Health Insurance Programme, includ­