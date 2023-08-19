Human rights minister calls Jaranwala mob violence a calculated move

FAISALABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Hu­man Rights and Women Empower­ment Khalil George said on Friday that all culprits involved in the Jaran­wala incident would be punished ac­cording to the law, while Christians' residences and churches, ransacked by mob would be rehabilitated soon.

Talking to the media during his vis­it to Christian Colony (Issa Nagri) Ja­ranwala on Friday, he said the Jaran­wala tragedy was a calculated move. The anti-Pakistan elements hatched a deep-rooted conspiracy to spread anarchy and create rift in Chris­tian-Muslim harmony. He advised the Christian community to show pa­tience and forge unity among their ranks so that nefarious designs of the anti-state elements could be foiled.

He said that the police had regis­tered five cases regarding the Jaran­wala incident in addition to arresting 128 accused. Such incidents had also occurred in Gojra, Shanti Nagar and Joseph Nagar and their culprits had met their fate whereas the victims were compensated.

He also promised punishment to all culprits involved in vandalising of Christian localities and churches and said that the constitution of Pakistan granted protection to all religions. Hence no one would be allowed to deprive Christians of their legal rights. He strongly condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and said that Mus­lims were as worried about the situation as were the Christians, because teach­ings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) did not allow harming Christians or destroying their houses.

He said that the law-enforcing agen­cies were investigating the incident to unearth real facts so that such incidents could not take place in future. He said that the government, army chief and chief justice of Pakistan were at one page to punish all culprits of Jaranwala inci­dent. However, Christians should show patience and forgiveness in greater na­tional interest as they had always given sacrifices for national solidarity and in­tegrity, he added.

He said the government would also restore the Christian residences and churches and in this connection, special teams would visit Jaranwala soon to esti­mate the damages caused in the Christian localities. He appealed to the Christian community to cooperate with the local administration and the police so that ac­curate estimate of their damaged hous­es and churches could be worked out and the culprits could be taken to task.

Earlier, the minister also visited Chris­tian localities and churches in Jaranwala and expressed sympathies and solidarity with the Christians.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Sil­wat Saeed, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, City Police Of­ficer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal, SSP Operations Dr Rizwan and others were also present on the occasion.