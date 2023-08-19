Saturday, August 19, 2023
IGP launches 2 apps to facilitate cops, public

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Friday launched two mobile applications for public and police.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that a senior police officer had been appointed as DIG IT for the first time to encourage using technology in policing.

The App named “Police Dost” was launched for the public while the “Police Jawan” application launched to facilitate the cops to register any kind of complaints or suggestions.

The official website of the KP Police was upgraded and more features were added for the public, the top cop added.

He said that technology was the need of the modern day, which is why the KP Police are using it in every field now.

