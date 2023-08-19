Industrialist nominated as member of National Investment Board

MULTAN -Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjam, the chairman of renowned industrialists’ groups including Volka Food International, S&M Food International, and Silver Lake Foods Group, has been nominated as a member of the National Investment Board of Pakistan. The government has issued a notification for this appointment. As per the federal government, this nomination under Section-3 of the Investment Board (Amendment) Act 2023 is effective for a period of two years. According to the details, the federal government has established a new Investment Board consisting of 25 members. According to the notification, the Investment Board includes 12 members from government institutions and 13 members from the private business sector. The Prime Minister will be the president of the Investment Board. On this nomination, well-known industrialists from all over the country congratulated Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjam and appreciated his hard work and services. With hard work and determination, Silver Lake Foods Products has secured the 46th position among Pakistan’s top 100 exporters. Last year, this group held the 57th position. This year, S&M Food’s revenue is $76.908 million.