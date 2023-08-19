Inquiry report sought from Bajaur police within 14 days

Peshawar - After hearing two public complaints at the Right to Public Services Commission, orders were issued to the Bajaur Police to submit an inquiry report within 14 days. Timely access to all basic services is the constitutional right of every citizen in the province; the negligence of government officials will not be tolerated, stated Judge Muhammad Asim Imam.

The Right to Public Services Commission addressed the complaints of two citizens, with Commissioner Judge Asim Imam presiding over the proceedings. A female citizen from Bajaur had lodged a complaint with the commission, asserting that the police had refused to register her First Information Report (FIR). The woman’s testimony was taken via an online video call.

Judge Asim Imam issued a directive to the police, mandating them to complete the inquiry within 14 days and subsequently submit a detailed report to the commission.