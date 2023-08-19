Interior Minister orders to release PTM activists

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Interior Minis­ter Sarfraz Bugti on Friday ordered immediate release of the activists of Pash­tun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) detained in Lahore, Peshawar and other cit­ies. The minister, in a post on the social media plat­form X, also thanked the PTM leadership for coop­eration with the caretaker government. He wrote that after successful dialogue (with the government), the PTM leadership agreed to change the venue of their protest from in front of the Supreme Court to the Tar­nol area.