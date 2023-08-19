 Iran top diplomat meets Saudi Crown Prince 

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hos­sein Amir-Abdollahian met Saudi Crown Prince Moham­med bin Salman on Friday during his first visit since the Middle East rivals announced a surprise rapprochement, officials said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who travelled to Riyadh on Thursday, held talks with the Crown Prince in Jeddah, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced, after extending what had been scheduled to be a one-day visit.

The two reviewed rela­tions between the countries, “future opportunities for cooperation... and ways to develop them, in addition to discussing developments in the situation on the regional and international arenas”, the foreign ministry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency said it was the first time a senior Iranian official had met with Prince Moham­med, 37, who has ushered in a series of reforms.

Iran and Saudi Arabia broke off ties in 2016, but they agreed to restore diplomatic relations in a Chinese-bro­kered deal in March.

On Thursday, Amir-Abdol­lahian said ties “are progress­ing in the right direction” as he appeared in front of the media with his Saudi counter­part, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

His visit would “be a pre­lude to the meeting of the heads of the two countries”, he said, without specifying when Iran’s President Ebra­him Raisi would travel to Saudi Arabia at King Salman’s invitation.

Iran’s top diplomat hailed economic and security co­operation between the two countries. He was accompa­nied by Iran’s new ambassa­dor to Saudi, Alireza Enayati.

“We are sure that these meetings and cooperation will help the unity of the Is­lamic world,” Amir-Abdol­lahian added, proposing a “regional dialogue” without giving details.