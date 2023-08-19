Jamaat-e-Islami demands justice for Jaranwala victims

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday visited Saint Patrick’s Church in Saddar area to call on the minority lead­ers, particularly Bishop Benny Mario Travas, and to express solidarity with them in the backdrop of the Jaranwala tragedy. JI Karachi deputy chief Mus­lim Pervez, Minority Leader Younus Sohan Advo­cate, Deputy Secretary Information Sohaib Ahmed and others accompanied the JI leader during the meeting and the following media talk.

On the occasion, Naeemur Rehman demanded of the government to order a comprehensive inquiry of the incident and brought the culprits to justice and ensure an exemplary punishment for them. He expressed his grief and sorrow over the tragedy and lambasted the government and authorities over their failure in con­nection with prevention of the incident. The entire nation has been sharing the pain inflicted by criminal elements by exposing minorities to displacement and life threats, he added. Later, while talking to media, he said that state was responsible to ensure safety of lives and properties of all its citizens, including minorities. He further said that if some troublemakers created problems then the government and the state organs and institutions needed to ensure that the trouble­makers are brought behind bars.