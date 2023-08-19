 Jaranwala vandalism

What ever the provocation, there is absolutely no justi­fication for the criminal vandal­ism in Jaranwala Tehsil of Fais­alabad, where a crowd chanting slogans associated with an ex­tremist party torched at least five churches and looted houses of peaceful Christian citizens of this country. The constitution guaran­tees equal rights to all minorities and it is also a fact that many mi­nority community members made common cause with the Muslims, against the bias of Hindu funda­mentalists and supremacists.

It is precisely for this reason that first Minister of Law selected by Quaid was a Hindu Dalit, Jogendra Nath Mandal, whose group voted for amalgamation of Bengal with Pakistan while many Muslim reli­gious parties supported Congress. Reports of desecration of the Holy Bible, which Muslims revere and respect as one of Holy Books is un­pardonable. The senior police of­ficers who failed to protect these places of worship, must be sus­pended and prosecuted.

The sternest punishment must be given to them, including dis­missal from service, to serve as a deterrence for others. It is in inci­dences of such criminal acts, where proportionate use of force, in­cluding firing of live ammunition is justified to disperse the crowd. Such unacceptable acts occurring within few weeks of internation­al condemnation of Modi govern­ment’s handling of systematic kill­ings of Kuki Christians in Manipur, should raise eyebrows. No cler­ic should dare defy the Treaty of Najran where Holy Prophet PBUH agreed to a charter granting pro­tection and privileges to the follow­ers of Prophet Esa (Jesus Christ) PBUH. This treaty exists in Saint Catherine’s Monastery, sealed with an imprint representing hand our Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

This madness must stop, irrespec­tive of who supports these extrem­ists. They pose a threat to our nation­al interest and bring into disrepute our country internationally. This is not just an act of vandalism but sac­rilegious, because it defies the clear message of our Holy Prophet PBUH.

MALIK T ALI,

Lahore.