 Jaranwala vandalism

What ever the provocation, there is absolutely no justification for the criminal vandalism in Jaranwala Tehsil of Faisalabad, where a crowd chanting slogans associated with an extremist party torched at least five churches and looted houses of peaceful Christian citizens of this country. The constitution guarantees equal rights to all minorities and it is also a fact that many minority community members made common cause with the Muslims, against the bias of Hindu fundamentalists and supremacists.
It is precisely for this reason that first Minister of Law selected by Quaid was a Hindu Dalit, Jogendra Nath Mandal, whose group voted for amalgamation of Bengal with Pakistan while many Muslim religious parties supported Congress. Reports of desecration of the Holy Bible, which Muslims revere and respect as one of Holy Books is unpardonable. The senior police officers who failed to protect these places of worship, must be suspended and prosecuted.
The sternest punishment must be given to them, including dismissal from service, to serve as a deterrence for others. It is in incidences of such criminal acts, where proportionate use of force, including firing of live ammunition is justified to disperse the crowd. Such unacceptable acts occurring within few weeks of international condemnation of Modi government’s handling of systematic killings of Kuki Christians in Manipur, should raise eyebrows. No cleric should dare defy the Treaty of Najran where Holy Prophet PBUH agreed to a charter granting protection and privileges to the followers of Prophet Esa (Jesus Christ) PBUH. This treaty exists in Saint Catherine’s Monastery, sealed with an imprint representing hand our Prophet Muhammad PBUH.
This madness must stop, irrespective of who supports these extremists. They pose a threat to our national interest and bring into disrepute our country internationally. This is not just an act of vandalism but sacrilegious, because it defies the clear message of our Holy Prophet PBUH.
MALIK T ALI,
Lahore.